Two arrested in shooting of 70-year-old Santa Fe woman

Jun. 21—Santa Fe police have arrested two 18-year-olds suspected of a shooting that injured a 70-year-old woman on Saturday.

Deputy chief of police Ben Valdez said Santos Ben Atencio, 18, turned himself in to police officers at the Santa Fe Police Department on Monday. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence.

Patrick Marquez, 18, was arrested on Sunday. He is charged with conspiracy to those same charges.

Around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday police were called to reports of a gunfire in the 600 block of Gomez, near Paseo de Peralta and Cerrillos. Valdez said initial reports indicated there was an argument in the area before the shooting. He said a woman, who was struck in the leg, was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Valdez said Atencio was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Santa Fe county jail on an outstanding bench warrant.

"At the time of arrest, Mr. Atencio was accompanied by his attorney and did not make any statements," Valdez said.

He said the case is still being investigated. Charging documents were not available Monday night.