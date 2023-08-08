Two arrested in shooting and chase that ended with death of Fresno woman, police say

Fresno police said Tuesday they arrested two people allegedly involved in a shooting and a chase that ended with the death of a 66-year-old woman.

Mary Lou Flores died in a crash about 6:45 p.m. Aug. 1 when she collided with a guardrail and a Toyota Rav-4 driven by a suspected gunman at Brawley and Weber avenues, police have said.

In an update Tuesday, police said they arrested the accused gunman, 20-year-old Johnny Tapia, and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Nicole Williams, whom investigators said was also involved.

Police said Tapia was accused of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on Monday. He was already in custody after being charged the same day with an armed robbery in an unrelated case, court records show.

Williams was a passenger in the Rav-4 on the night of the deadly crash, and was also accused of assault with a deadly weapon and being an accessory, police said.

The fatal crash after a shooting

Flores was in a neighborhood on Aurora Avenue near the Fig Garden Loop before a disturbance caused her to flee in a Nissan Sentra, police said. A 24-year-old man in a Chevrolet Malibu fled at the same time as they each headed south on Brawley.

They were pursued by the Rav-4 driven by Tapia, police said. Near a Walmart on West Shaw Avenue, the Malibu driver was hit by gunfire, detectives have said.

Mary Lou Flores, 66, was killed Sunday, July 31, 2023, in a crash after being chased by a gunman in an SUV, Fresno police said.

Flores continued south on Brawley with the Rav-4 in pursuit at speeds up to 70 mph. The Rav-4 and the Sentra crashed where Brawley turns into Weber Avenue, near high-speed rail construction. Both cars caught fire in the crash, police said.

Tapia and Williams in the Rav-4 ran from the area after the fatal crash, police said.

Flores died after she was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. Police originally reported that she was in her 70s.

It was the 23rd homicide in Fresno in 2023. In 2022 at this time, there were 36 homicides.

The Malibu driver, who was wounded in the upper body, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was expected to survive.

Police have said detectives believe there are witnesses with information and video evidence. Police asked anyone who can help with the case to call 559-621-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

A person was shot at Shaw and Brawley in Fresno, California on Monday, July 31, 2023. Moments later, a crash occurred at Brawley and Weber avenues that killed a person injured others.

Officers surround a car involved in a collision at Brawley and Weber avenues, close to High Speed Rail construction.