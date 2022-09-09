Two arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old boy

Sep. 9—The Meridian Police Department on Thursday announced two arrests in connection with an August 2021 shooting that killed a 5-year-old boy.

Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young said MPD's criminal investigation department, assisted by the U.S. Marshals, arrested Daniel Reed, 24, and Brandon Reed, 20, in connection with an Aug. 7, 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old Zy'keriun Brown in his home in the 1900 block of Old Marion Road.

"There has been a $1 million that has been set for both suspects in this case for second degree murder," Young said.

Brown's death sparked outrage, with city leaders calling for an end to the violence. At the time, investigators said Brown was not the intended target of the drive-by shooting.

Young thanked those who provided information both the the U.S. Marshals and MPD that led to Thursday's arrests.

"We'd like to thank those that helped us in making these arrests," she said. "We thank you very much for your input and everything that was given to the Marshals and the investigators."

The case will remain under investigation, Young said, as police work to determine if any other parties were involved.

Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force

In recent days, The Meridian Police Department has made numerous felony arrests as part of its partnership with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Forces.

Assistant Chief Patrick Gale said the U.S. Marshals were working with both MPD's Criminal Investigation Division and Special Operations Unit to build these cases and make arrests.

"It's been great working with them, and we hope to continue working with them," he said.

Young said the partnership has not only helped in making arrests but also opens the door for stiffer penalties through federal charges.

"They're also able to assist us in solving a lot of these cases federally that will give stiffer penalties for a lot of these crimes that are going on," she said.