Two arrested in shooting death of Zion Neal, 19, at Akron Skate Park in Ellet

Zion Neal in his junior varsity football uniform in 2020.

Two people have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old at the Akron Skate Park in Ellet last month, according to Akron police.

Zion Neal, 19, of Akron, was shot at the Akron Skate Park and taken by private vehicle to Summa Barberton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, on Dec. 12.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said Neal was at the skate park at 990 Derby Downs Drive, near the Akron Fulton Airport, when he was shot multiple times.

Akron police said Monday that Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, "had a role in the circumstances that led to the shooting death of Zion Neal."

Police said that Akron detectives, assisted by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, arrested Fort and Hendrix without incident at two locations in Akron on Friday afternoon. They were booked into the Summit County Jail and charged with murder and multiple counts of aggravated robbery, police said.

According to detectives, Neal was with a group of people at the skate park. The vehicle that dropped him off at the hospital left before officers could intervene, according to police.

A cell phone photo of Oahnesty Palmer and her slain brother, Zion Neal.

According to his family, Neal was in his senior year in high school, sang in a choir and had recently started working at Amazon. He had just turned 19.

"He helped everybody. He just helped everybody, all of us, everybody, like his own family. He loved his nieces. He took care of his older brothers and sisters like they were his kids," his mother, Marisa Williams, said in an interview with the Beacon Journal.

His sister, Oahnesty Palmer, described her brother as a loving, caring young man.

"My brother was an uncle. He's got a lot of nieces. He loved every single one of them," she said. "He was a singer. He loved music. He was super goofy. Everything about him, he was just laughing, dancing, making funny faces, funny dance movements — everybody loved him, everybody. Definitely his teachers, his classmates, every friend he ever made loved him. My brother was that person."

Zion Neal and his sister Oahnesty Palmer at her high school graduation.

