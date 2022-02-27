Two arrested after shooting in Myrtle Beach

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a bar in Myrtle Beach, officials said.

Roderick Williams, 20, of Myrtle Beach, faces numerous charges, including assault and battery, gun possession and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Saturday Facebook post.

The police said the second person arrested is a minor. That person’s name was not released.

The shooting happened on Thursday at Ole Shillelagh, a bar on South Kings Highway. The post didn’t say if the shooting happened inside or outside the bar.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to police. It is not clear who was injured.

Police said they were able to identify two of the suspects and a vehicle involved in the incident using city cameras.

On Saturday afternoon, detectives found the people they suspected to be involved in the shooting and tried to arrest them. One fled but was taken into custody after dropping a gun that a K9 unit helped to locate, police said.

The police department encourages anyone with information to call the department at 843-918-1382.