Two arrested for shooting outside Rogue Valley Mall

May 6—Medford police have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting April 23 in a parking lot at the Rogue Valley Mall that left a juvenile injured.

Isael Telles-Cortes, 18, of the 800 block of Palm Street in Medford, and Braulio Chavarin-Regalado, 20, of Narregan Street in Medford, have been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and riot.

Telles-Cortes and Chavarin-Regalado are being held in the Jackson County Jail, each with a bail of $207,500.

Medford police Lt. Mike Budreau said Thursday that the case has proved challenging for detectives.

"People have been less willing to cooperate," Budreau said, "but detectives have just kept digging."

Police previously said they believed the shooting involved rival groups of youths.

The shooting occurred in a mall parking lot at around 10:20 p.m., April 23 while a carnival was going on in another parking area. People fled from the location when shots rang out.

Police found multiple shell casings in the parking lot east of Bed, Bath & Beyond after the shooting.

"The investigation revealed that Telles-Cortes was in a fistfight with the juvenile victim, and after the fight, Chavarin-Regalado provided Telles-Cortes with a handgun, who immediately shot the victim several times," according to a police press release issued Thursday. "During the shooting, it is believed Telles-Cortes shot himself in the hand."

Police said that Telles-Cortes arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand about 14 hours after the shooting. The wound was treated, and he was turned over to detectives, who held him in custody on an unrelated juvenile warrant.

Telles-Cortes remained in juvenile custody until Thursday, when he was transported from the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center to the Jackson County Jail and arrested and charged.

Detectives and officers executed two search warrants: One at Telles-Cortes' home and the other at Chavarin-Regalado's residence, where he was arrested without incident. Police said they obtained evidence at both locations.

The victim remained in the hospital Thursday, and Budreau described his condition as "good."

Because so many people were involved in the fight, the crime investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call detectives at 541-774-2230.