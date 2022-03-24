Two arrested after a shooting and pursuit in Spanaway

A man and woman were arrested on Thursday after a shooting at a mobile park, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:15 p.m. on March 24, Pierce County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a mobile park in the 19000 block of Pacific Avenue South in Spanaway.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they were told the suspects left in a car.

Deputies found the car and pursued the car northbound in Parkland, where it eventually crashed in the 100 block of 117th Street East.

The suspects then fled on foot.

Witnesses told deputies the suspects ran into a nearby house and were still inside.

As deputies set up a containment area, another car pulled up to the house and the suspects got inside.

Deputies stopped the second car shortly after it drove away.

A 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested.

A third suspect was detained for questioning.

There were no reports of injuries in the shooting or the car crash.