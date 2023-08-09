Two arrested after shooting on UGA campus granted $25,000 bonds

FILE - Two men arrested following a July 2023 shooting on the UGA campus received bond on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse.

Two men were granted $25,000 bonds Wednesday in connection with a shooting in downtown Athens that includes the stipulation the suspects must reside outside Athens.

Western Circuit Superior Court Judge Patrick Haggard granted the bonds to Zachary Thomas Baker, 25, and Mark Luke Jarrett, 24, both who were living on Cedar Shoals Drive when the shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on July 22.

They are accused of five counts of aggravated assault against five Athens men, all ranging in age from 21 to 22.

The shooting occurred in the South Jackson Street area, which intersects with Broad Street, but is located on the University of Georgia campus. That resulted in charges of having a gun on school grounds. Neither the suspects nor the men listed as victims were UGA students, according to a UGA police report.

What preceded the shooting?

The incident leading up to the shooting began at Cloud bar on Clayton Street, where Jarrett’s attorney, David Crowe, said Baker accidentally spilled a drink on a man. They did not know each other, Crowe said.

A 21-year-old Athens man was wounded in the foot during the shooting that occurred after the barroom dispute, according to police.

Crowe said a security camera outside Topper’s on North Jackson Street shows the defendant’s car, a Corvette, and gunfire coming from the driver’s side. Baker was driving the car.

Crowe said there was no indication that his client aided or encouraged the shooting.

“He just happened to be present,” he said.

A case of self defense?

Miya Griggs, the Atlanta attorney representing Baker, indicated to the court that this would be a case of self defense.

Baker, who was wounded in an explosion while serving with the military overseas, is a disabled veteran, according to Griggs. She said that if released on bond, he would reside with his mother in Rome.

Baker’s father, Frank Baker, who resides in Florida but visits frequently with his father in Flowery Branch, testified that his son would not be a threat to anyone if released on bond.

“I give you my word,” he said.

Neither Baker nor Jarrett have criminal records, according to their attorneys.

Crowe said a .40-caliber pistol was used in the shooting. Two AK-47 type rifles were found in the trunk of the Corvette, but Crowe said those guns were lawfully possessed and no charges were filed in connection.

Jarrett, who works for a tractor manufacturer in Jefferson and is in the National Guard, is expected to live in the Atlanta area, where his parents reside, according to his lawyer.

Western Circuit Assistant District Attorney Robert Wilson opposed bond arguing the men posed a significant danger to the community.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Judge sets bond for two men suspected in downtown Athens shooting