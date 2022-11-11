Two arrested after shooting in Waseca

Nov. 11—WASECA — Waseca police arrested two people after a vehicle was shot at early Thursday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m. police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in a city parking lot between the post office and State Street. Police found a vehicle and a driver and learned the vehicle had been shot multiple times.

There were no injuries.

Police located a possible suspect vehicle leaving the area and arrested two males suspects. Police said there is no ongoing threat to public safety and its believed the suspects and victim know each other, according to a press release on the police department's Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waseca Police at 507-835-9720.