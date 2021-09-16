Two arrested for shoplifting more than $1,000 worth of merchandise

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·1 min read

Sep. 16—Two Rochester residents were arrested Wednesday evening for reportedly shoplifting more than $1,000 worth food, clothing and other items from Walmart North.

Rochester police were called to Walmart North about 8:15 p.m. for a shoplifting in progress. When officers arrived, the incident was still ongoing and officers were able to observe the shoplifting via the store's security system, according to Lt. Frank Ohm.

A woman was riding in an electronic cart, allegedly helping to conceal a man removing tags from items and placing merchandise into plastic bags.

The pair separated and headed toward the check-out lanes where they each paid for a small amount of merchandise, Ohm said. Police stopped them as they left the store.

The man, identified by police as Mohamed Ali Mohamud, 24, was arrested without incident on suspicion of felony theft by shoplifting merchandise worth more than $1,000. Ohm said Mohamud also had warrants, which he was arrested on.

The woman, identified by police as 20-year-old Ikhlas Abdi, was arrested on the same felony shoplifting charge as well as a charge of fourth-degree assault on a police officer for allegedly striking an officer in the chest.

The officer was not injured.

The two had not been official charged in Olmsted County District Court as of 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

