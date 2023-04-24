PENNFIELD TWP. — Two people were arrested Sunday after reports of shots fired ended in a police chase in Pennfield Township.

Calhoun County deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired in the area of Hopkins Street and East Avenue North, according to a release.

Witnesses reported two vehicles were driving at a high rate of speed with one of the occupants firing a gun at the other vehicle. Using vehicle descriptions provided by witnesses, deputies located one of the involved vehicles in the area, unoccupied.

A short time later, officers from the Battle Creek Police Department located the other vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled before stopping on New Moon Terrace in Springfield. Occupants fled on foot before two were arrested, police said.

Police found a gun in the area. The vehicle had been stolen out of Kalamazoo County, police said.

Both suspects were lodged in the Calhoun County Jail on multiple charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Two arrested after shots fired, police chase in Pennfield Township