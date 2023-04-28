Two arrested in Soap Lake burglary

Apr. 27—SOAP LAKE — Two Soap Lake men have been booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary and malicious mischief after they allegedly broke into a Soap Lake residence late Wednesday afternoon.

Luke Pelham, 38, was booked on two counts of residential burglary, first degree malicious mischief and third degree theft. Artur Vonyzz, 45, was booked on one count of residential burglary, first degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft. Both also were booked on outstanding warrants.

"Several other charges have been referred to the prosecutor's office," according to a release from the Soap Lake Police Department.

Officers responded to a report at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that two people had entered a vacant residence in the 100 block of Division Street North, the SLPD release said. Officers heard a window break and saw a man who had just jumped from a second story window land on the pile of glass.

While the man was being placed in custody, officers heard a window break on the other side of the house and saw a man running away, the release said.

"With the assistance of several agencies along with the SLPD drone, we were able to start a K9 track and scene containment for the second suspect," it said.

After some investigation officers found a residence with the door forced open along Division Street North. The suspect attempted to jump from a back window, but law enforcement officers were at the back of the house, so the man stayed inside

Officers received permission to go into the house; Nik Overland from the Grant County Sheriff's Office and his K9 Chewy entered and located the suspect, the release said. The man was arrested without incident.

Other agencies that assisted in the search and arrest included the Ephrata Police Department, Grant County Fire District 7 and AMR Grant County.

"This call was a true display of agency cooperation and teamwork," the release said.