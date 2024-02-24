Two arrested in Southport after police chase crossed Pennsylvania state line

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lindley, New York, woman and a Liberty, Pennsylvania, man were arrested in Chemung County after a police chase that began in Pennsylvania ended in a crash.

Jessica M. Neally, 43, and Nicholas A. Lowry, 22, were arrested in the Town of Southport on Friday, Feb. 23. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police were involved in a high-speed chase with the pair when they crossed into New York and continued to flee the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office until they crashed. After the crash, deputies discovered drugs in the vehicle and that Neally had active warrants.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the Pennsylvania/New York line on state Route 328 (Pennsylvania Avenue) in the Town of Southport at about 9:10 p.m. on Friday to assist the Pennsylvania State Police with their high-speed pursuit. The suspect vehicle turned down a sideroad in Pennsylvania and was thought to be headed towards Sagetown Road in Southport, and deputies were rerouted. Shortly after, deputies learned that the Pennsylvania State Police were ending their pursuit on Kelly Hill Road in Steuben County. After the troopers ended their pursuit, a Chemung County Deputy Sheriff picked up the chase on Kinner Hill Road and continued the chase down Widger Hill Road. The suspect vehicle then turned onto Sagetown Road and lost control. The suspect vehicle slid off of the roadway into a ditch and became undriveable.

After the crash, more Chemung County Sheriff Deputies and Pennsylvania State Troopers arrived at the scene to arrest the driver, Neally, and her passenger, Lowry. Police say they found methamphetamine in the pair’s vehicle, and both were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Neally was also charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. There were also two active felony warrants for Neally out of Steuben County: first-degree bail jumping and second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Neally is facing the following charges in Pennsylvania in addition to eight traffic violation-related summary offenses: fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (third-degree felony), flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment (third-degree felony), resisting arrest/other law enforcement (second-degree misdemeanor), and five counts of recklessly endangering another person (second-degree misdemeanor).

Lowry and Neally were processed at the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office before being turned over to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on felony warrants.

