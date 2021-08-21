Two arrested in Southwest Rochester after warrant nets 260 ecstasy pills

Aug. 21—A Rochester woman told police she believed she was being set up after law enforcement found 260 ecstasy pills as well as suspected counterfeit Percocet pills in her residence during a search warrant.

The 50-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man have each been charged with two felonies and a gross misdemeanor.

Tasha Venita Stewart and Richard David Hill made their first appearances in Olmsted County District Court on Friday morning for felony charges of first-degree drug sales, second-degree drug sales and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession.

Judge Lisa Hayne ordered both released on conditions that they not have contact with one another, submit to random testing and not possess or use alcohol or controlled substances, according to court records.

Stewart's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 21. Hill's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team executed a warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Forest Hills Drive Southwest on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Inside the residence, investigators allegedly found a bag containing 260 ecstasy pills, more than 53 grams of marijuana and more than a dozen suspected counterfeit Percocet pills.

When questioned by police, Stewart allegedly told police she does not do drugs and denied ownership of the items. She said she "believed that she was being set up," the criminal complaint states.

Hill also reportedly denied ownership of the pills and denied selling anything.