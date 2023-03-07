Two arrested in St. Marys drowning death

Mar. 7—Two people have been arrested in the drowning death of a 60-year-old man in a St. Marys motel swimming pool Wednesday.

Police were initially called to the scene in response to a suspected drowning death in the swimming pool at the SureStay Hotel in St. Marys.

During a review of the surveillance video, the drowning investigation turned into a homicide investigation, authorities said.

Capt. Larry Bruce, a Camden County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said the drowning death of Andre Cournoyer was captured on the motel's surveillance video.

The video led to the arrest of Shane White, 31 and Brianna Quitugua, 32, both from Bremerton, Wash.

Bruce said the suspects and the victim worked for a contractor at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

"All three knew each other and were friends," Bruce said.

Bruce said authorities are still trying to determine Cournoyer's home town, but it is believed he is from Virginia or West Virginia.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive, but Bruce said it appears they had an argument before the drowning.

White was arrested on aggravated assault and felony murder charges. Quitugua was arrested for being a party to the crime of aggravated assault and party to a crime of felony murder.

Bond was denied for both suspects, who are being held in the Camden County Jail.