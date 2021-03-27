Two arrested after state police say they drove over 120 mph on 93 in Hooksett

Mar. 27—Two people were arrested early Saturday after state troopers said they were driving faster than 120 miles per hour on Interstate 93 through Hooksett.

State police said in a news release that a driver later identified as Shivam Gupta, 22, of Quincy, Mass. was driving south at 122 miles per hour when he passed a state police cruiser. A little ways down the highway, another trooper said he Gupta passed him at 100 miles per hour. The state police pulled Gupta over, and he was arrested and charged with reckless operation. He was released on his personal recognizance for appearance in Hooksett Circuit Court.

On the northbound side of the interstate, according to a news release, another state trooper saw another driver, later identified as William Breen Jr., 28, of Manchester doing 122 miles per hour.

Breen was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence and reckless operation. He too was released on his personal recognizance for appearance in Hooksett Superior Court.