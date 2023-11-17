Two arrested for stealing 17 cows from Chesterfield County farm: Sheriff

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Chesterfield County men were arrested in connection to stealing $40,000 worth of cattle.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office reported several black angus cows being on the loose in northern Chesterfield County Wednesday. Deputies say the owner suspected they were stolen.

Deputies said they learned that 30-year-old Jonathan “Kipp” Tyner, had potentially stolen 17 head of Frank Howey’s cattle. After being advised by a deputy that he may be missing cattle, Howey reported that cattle had in fact been taken from his pasture on Glory Road near the Mt. Croghan community.

Howey advised that he was told Tyner and 29-year-old Richard Owensby had taken the cattle to another person’s house.

Howey took deputies to where the cattle were supposed to be, but they were gone. The 17 stolen cattle were valued at approximately $40,000.

After further investigation, Tyner and Owensby were arrested for larceny and 17 counts of cattle rustling by the sheriff’s office.

Authorities also seized a truck and cattle trailer as well. All the cows except four have been recovered. The location for the remaining ones is known, and they are “just trying to wrestle them up.”

