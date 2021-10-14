Two arrested for stealing over $500K in vehicles in North Texas; police still investigating

Megan Cardona
·1 min read

Two male suspects have been arrested in connection with the thefts of vehicles and numerous vehicle parts, which have a combined value of over $660,000.

Adedeji Awoniyi, 33, and Theria Mitchell, 50, were arrested by the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force in Italy, Texas on Sept. 21 for engaging in organized criminal activity and theft over $300,000.

The Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force is an investigative group between the Mansfield, Midlothian, Kennedale and Burleson police departments as well as the Tarrant County constables.

Mansfield Officer Zhivonni Cook said the Tri-County task force received a tip from the Italy Police Department about stolen vehicles and parts located in the 800 block of South Highway 77 in Italy, Texas. After obtaining search warrants, detectives located about 27 stolen vehicles on the premises along with numerous unidentified parts removed from the vehicles.

All together, the stolen items have a combined total value of $664,997, Cook said.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Cook said the investigation is ongoing.

