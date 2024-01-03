Two arrested after stealing tools, copper from Maidsville building

Jan. 2—Two men are in custody at North Central Regional Jail after they allegedly broke into a building in Maidsville on Friday to steal tools and copper.

Monongalia County deputies were called to the scene, near the intersection of Fort Martin Road and Lazzelle Union Road after a caller reported seeing two men "pounding on a building as if they were trying to force entry, " according to criminal complaints.

The two men, later identified as Heath J. Strosnider, 52, of Lake Lynn, Pa., and Bradley D. Degelman, 48, of Markleysburg, Pa., were seen carrying away buckets and other items from the building.

Responding deputies reported finding Strosnider and Degelman in the area. The witness was able to confirm the pair were the men they saw carrying items from the building.

Near the suspects, deputies said they found backpacks containing tools as well as tarps and buckets full of copper wire.

According to the complaint, deputies also saw damage to the building as well as inside the building.

Strosnider and Degelman were arrested and charged with breaking and entering a non-residence and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.

Both men were arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court and are each being held on $10, 000 bond.

