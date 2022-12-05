Two arrested in stolen vehicle after chase

Dec. 5—Two Santa Fe men were arrested in a stolen vehicle Sunday morning after leading police on a chase from a Santa Fe mobile home park to La Cienega, according to police.

Authorities were called at 8:50 a.m. Sunday about a stolen vehicle that was spotted at the Riverside Mobile Home Park, Santa Fe police said in a news release Sunday. Police came to find the vehicle and staged tire deflation devices at both of the park's exits as they searched for the vehicle inside the park.

Police found the stolen vehicle, which had two men and a woman inside, and ordered the driver to stop; instead, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and fled, police said. Police were able to deploy a tire deflation device, deflating the front and rear passenger side tires, but the driver fled west on Airport Road and then led police on a slow-speed chase on Paseo Real toward La Cienega.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies and New Mexico State Police helped as well as the suspect fled into the county. Officers used another tire deflation device in La Cienega, deflating the driver's side tires. However, the driver continued onto Interstate 25 south via the La Cienega exit. State police finally stopped the vehicle using a Pursuit Intervention Technique.

Police detained all three of the vehicle's occupants and searched the vehicle, locating a stolen handgun, cocaine and two stolen license plates. The driver, Kristian Dominguez, 23, is facing a long list of charges, including transferring or receiving a stolen motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, cocaine possession, aggravated fleeing law enforcement and driving on a suspended license.

Edward Lucio, 41, was also arrested and is facing several gun and drug charges plus a count of resisting or evading arrest. The 26-year-old woman who was with them was interviewed and released and is not facing any charges at this time.