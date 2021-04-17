Two arrested in string of Tampa area car thefts after trying to flee police

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with the theft of several vehicles and burglarizing others in Westchase, Odessa and Tampa between March 29 and Monday.

Ashley McCabe, 35, and Brian Martin, 35, were arrested Tuesday after trying to flee police in a stolen Audi A-5. Authorities spotted the pair in a Town ‘N’ Country Wawa parking lot at the intersection of West Hillsborough Avenue and Hanley Road.

Martin rammed the car between sheriff’s office vehicles, fleeing north, according to a press release. At the intersection of Fountain Avenue and Gateway Drive, he left the car and fled on foot. McCabe was detained and deputies caught and arrested Martin.

Authorities accuse McCabe and Martin of stealing at least five cars and burglarizing several others, searching for unlocked vehicles in various neighborhoods. Deputies have located three of the stolen cars but are still searching for a 2009 black Ford F-150 pickup truck and a 2018 gray Honda Accord. The Accord’s owner told police he had left his keys and wallet in the car.

Sheriff Chad Chronister warned against the dangers of leaving a vehicle unlocked.

“These suspects were searching for easy targets and, sadly, there were plenty,” he said in a news release. “We hope it serves as a warning to others to take, at most a couple of minutes, to remove valuables from their vehicles, and lock the doors before stepping away.”

McCabe faces 28 charges while Martin faces 36 charges. Police ask anyone with information about the case or the missing cars to call (813) 247-8200.

This is a developing story.