Two arrested for Subway robbery

Mar. 10—Two Rochester residents were arrested Wednesday morning just more than 12 hours after they allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant.

Rochester police were called to the Subway restaurant at 1507 U.S. Highway 14 E. about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday for a robbery that had just occurred.

Witnesses and store employees told police that a man and a woman came into the restaurant and went up to the counter. The man reached into his shirt and made it appear that he had a gun under it and told the employee to give him all the money in the register, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Officers recognized the descriptions of the suspects as two people they had dealt with earlier in the day in that area. After reviewing footage from their body-worn cameras, officers were able to identify the two individuals.

The pair, 21-year-old Siani Banks and 22-year-old Robert Mosley, were arrested just before 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of 15th Street Northeast, Moilanen wrote in a news release.