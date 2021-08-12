Two arrested after Sunday wreck plead not guilty to drug-related charges

Aug. 12—Two local people were arrested over the weekend have pleaded not guilty to multiple drug-related charges.

Mary Nicole Gaines, 39, of Ferguson, was arrested and charged with first-degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (2 Grams or more of Methamphetamine); first-degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (4 grams or more of Cocaine); Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possession; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License; and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (189a.010(1d) — 1st.

Daniel Lowell Brosnan, 33, of Somerset, was arrested on charges of first-degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (2 Grams or more of Methamphetamine); first-degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (4 grams or more of Cocaine); Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; and Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possession.

The arrests stem, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, from a two-vehicle collision that occurred on West Ky. 80 near the Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument. Deputy Trent Massey was dispatched to the scene at approximately 10:51 a.m.

Upon arrival, the deputy first made contact with Brosnan, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Dep. Massey reported the man appeared to be under the influence of some type of controlled substance. Additional information, according to the sheriff's office, indicated that Brosnan had thrown a backpack over on the other side of the fence at Mill Springs Battlefield. Deputies were able to locate the backpack.

Deputy Massey then contacted Gaines, whom PCSO said also appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She told the deputies that she was driving the car at the time of the collision.

Deputies searched the backpack and found approximately 132.7 grams of a white crystal-like substance, suspected to be methamphetamine. Deputies also located two bags of a white powdery substance, suspected to be a total of 24.8 grams of cocaine. One of the bags of the suspected cocaine was field tested on scene and was positive for cocaine. Several other substances were located inside the bag that will be sent to the Kentucky State Police Laboratory for further analysis. According to PCSO, the backpack also contained a needle and a set of digital scales.

Brosnan and Gaines were placed under arrest, with Gaines also being served with a Russell County District Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear on charges of Public Intoxication Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

After the arrest, according to the sheriff's office, Gaines' purse yielded $170 in US currency and a set of digital scales. She was initially transported by EMS to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Deputies later seized a fully loaded .22 caliber revolver which had been found inside the glove box of Gaines' car.

Both Brosnan and Gaines were transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center where they remain lodged at press time.

Later that day, according to the sheriff's office, PCDC staff contacted Dep. Massey concerning additional contraband they had found on Gaines at the jail. Deputy Jailer Stacy Lay located a small plastic baggie in Gaines' personal belongings. The baggie contained three and a half white oval shaped pills with the markings "G036" on one side and a score mark on the opposite side. Dep. Massey with the assistance of 911 learned that the pills were Lortab, a Schedule II Controlled narcotic, and cited her for an additional charge of first-degree Promoting Contraband for taking the drugs into the jail.

Dep. Massey was assisted by Lieutenant Daryl Kegley of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotic Division, and deputies Kyle Edwards, Brett Thomas, and Nathan Meadows. Also on the scene were the Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and the Nancy Fire Department.

Gaines and Brosnan are next scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court for their preliminary hearings next Wednesday afternoon.