Two arrested in suspected home invasion

Apr. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — Deputies arrested two men in relation to a suspected home invasion at an apartment complex in Garfield Township, after a caller reported hearing someone in the building repeatedly knocking on doors.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old man just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies responded to the Linden Avenue complex where they said they saw the two men leaving a ground-level apartment holding a video game system, among other items.

Officials said the 17-year-old told deputies he was under the impression the 23-year-old knew the occupants of the apartment and had permission to be there, despite being told by his companion to be quiet while they were inside.

A 22-year-old woman said she was in another room in her apartment and did not encounter the men, but identified an X-box, five grams of marijuana, a marijuana grinder and assorted glass pipes recovered by officers as her possessions.

They determined the two men did not live in the complex and the woman did not know them, officials said.

The 23-year-old man was taken to Munson Medical Center and cleared for health issues before being lodged in the county jail, officials said.

The Michigan Supreme Court last year amended a court rule to state minors cannot be incarcerated with adults, and officials said they contacted the 17-year-old's parents and released him to the custody of his brother.

A report has been sent to the prosecutor's office.