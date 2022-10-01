Two arrested in suspected northwest Atlanta carjacking

Early on Wednesday morning, Atlanta police arrested two men who took a vehicle from another man at gunpoint while he was pumping gas.

Shortly after midnight, Atlanta police arrived at a Chevron on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway about a carjacking, where they met with the victim, who said his car was stolen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police at the scene gathered information on the suspect’s description and started searching the area.

During their search, officers were able to track the stolen vehicle to 2500 Center Street, where it was parked. Officers later saw two males walking through the complex, matching the exact description of the suspects. The first suspect, Cornell Harell, 26, was detained immediately.

TRENDING STORIES:

The second suspect, 17, attempted to flee from officers on foot but was eventually taken into custody and was found with a gun.

Both suspects are in custody with several pending charges, police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: