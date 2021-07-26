Two arrested in Terre Haute teen's shooting death

Jul. 26—Two juvenile males have been arrested in connection with Friday's early morning shooting death of Chloe Carroll, 15, of Terre Haute.

The names of the males have not been released, but Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said he has requested a 15-year-old male's case be waived to adult court.

The teen faces initial charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm without a license and has been booked into Vigo County Juvenile Center, police said Friday.

Charges also are pending against a 17-year-old male who was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a child, possession of controlled substance (marijuana), theft of a firearm and unauthorized entry to a motor vehicle.

City police responded to shots fired in the area of 13th and Poplar at 12:36 a.m. Friday. While investigating, officers were made aware of a shooting victim in the 1900 block of Poplar Street.

THFD and THPD responded to that scene and found Carroll in the rear passenger seat of a vehicle parked there. Responders quickly determined she had been shot at 13th and Poplar in the parking lot of the Hoosier Pete Mini Mart.

Carroll was taken to Union Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed more than 20 witnesses and two crime scenes.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Department, West Terre Haute Police Department and Indiana State University Police Department assisted THPD in the investigation.

The 15-year-old male was arrested in the midafternoon hours Friday and taken to the Vigo County Juvenile Center. Charges were filed in Vigo County Juvenile Court.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old male, who was taken to the Vigo County Juvenile Center where his case is pending.

Modesitt said Monday the waiver into adult court is being considered for the younger juvenile.

"A waiver is not automatic due to the age of the defendant, but we are looking into that," Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said

City police have asked anyone who was at the scene when the shooting occurred call Detective Brad Rumsey at 812-244-2667.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.