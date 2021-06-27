Two arrested in theft of vehicle

Jun. 27—PIPESTONE — Two Pipestone County residents were arrested Monday and accused of possession of a vehicle that had been stolen.

The vehicle's owner notified police after it was located through GPS tracking. Law enforcement was informed that a man was passed outside the vehicle.

As police approached to do a welfare check, the man fled from the vehicle and headed for a truck on the property. He was apprehended on the way and identified as David Busch, 49, of Pipestone. Police ran the truck's information and learned that it, too, had been reported, as well as the license plates, which belonged to a different vehicle.

The victim informed police that several items had been stolen from the vehicle, including $600 cash and various tools. As there were tools strewn around the lawn, law enforcement believed the tools to be located on the property.

Inside the garage where the stolen vehicle was located, officers observed a coffee table with a mirror on it that had a line of a white crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Items of marijuana paraphernalia were also found.

Police were granted a search warrant for the property. During the search, they discovered:

* four "hot-rail" pipes that field-tested positive for meth

* a cut line of meth ready to be used with one of the hot-rails

* two glass bongs containing a liquid that field-tested positive for meth

* multiple rounds of handgun, shotgun and rifle ammunition

* a .12-gauge shotgun

* two .22 rifles

* two glass marijuana pipes

* hypodermic needles

* a broken pipe that field-tested positive for meth

* a container with a white crystal substance that field-tested positive for meth

* marijuana and meth paraphernalia

* stolen road signs

* 8.7 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for meth

* the tools described by the victim

* multiple credit cards in various names

In the middle of the search, a man fled from the garage. He was apprehended and identified as Michael Dickenson, 40, of Jasper, the property owner.

According to Dickenson, Busch had brought the truck to the property.

Both men were charged with felony offenses of possession of stolen property and fifth-degree drug possession. The stolen property charge carries a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

Due to criminal history, Dickenson is prohibited from possessing ammunition or firearms. He was charged with an additional offense of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, a felony that carries a maximum possible of sentence of 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.

Both men, if convicted, will be sentenced based on their criminal history.

They are being held in Pipestone County Jail on bail set at $10,000 with conditions or $20,000 without.