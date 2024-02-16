Two arrested after thefts, foot chase in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police arrested two people early Friday following a foot chase in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins and the theft of two vehicles.

An 18-year-old was lodged in the Eaton County Jail while awaiting charges and a 15-year-old was released to "a responsible adult." Police said they will seek a petition for charges in juvenile court.

A third suspect in the incident escaped and police are still working to identify the person, according to a release from the Charlotte Police Department and posted on Facebook.

Police said they were not releasing names because the suspects have not yet been charged.

Officers were dispatched to an unspecified location in the city about 1:15 a.m. Friday regarding a stolen car report. While investigating, a second vehicle was stolen nearby by three individuals.

Officers located the second vehicle a short distance from the victim's home and shortly after locating the vehicle, they were involved in a foot pursuit with the three suspects, the release said. The Michigan State Police Lansing Post and Eaton County Central Dispatch assisted.

Police later determined multiple additional vehicles were either damaged or searched.

If you have information about the incident, police ask that you call Detective Jeremy Poortvliet at 517-543-1552.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Two arrested in Charlotte after two cars stolen, others broken into