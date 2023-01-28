Two arrested in thefts from mailboxes

Jan. 27—Two Joplin residents were arrested Thursday and charged with taking mail from other people's mailboxes.

A caller reported about 2 p.m. Thursday seeing a suspicious vehicle stopping at the mailboxes of houses in the vicinity of Fleece Lane and North Peace Church Road, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Department. The caller provided the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle and its license plate.

Two detectives with the sheriff's office happened to be in the area at the time and recognized the description of the vehicle as matching that of a vehicle they were looking for in connection with several reports of mail being stolen from mailboxes.

When those detectives spotted the vehicle at the Casey's convenience store in the Briarbrook section of Carl Junction, the driver, Emily Sturgis, 30, and her passenger, Aaron Blake, 27, were contacted.

The sheriff's office said several pieces of mail belonging to other people were found in the vehicle and Sturgis and Blake were taken into custody and charged with felony stealing. They remained in custody Friday with Blake's bond set at $25,000 and Sturgis' bond at $10,000.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.