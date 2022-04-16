Two arrested after toddler overdoses in Daniels

Apr. 15—A man and a woman from Daniels were arrested after a toddler overdosed on heroin on Tuesday afternoon, Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy J.C. Canaday reported Friday.

Canaday staled that James L. Minton, 41, and Amanda G. Richmond, 34, are each facing a charge of child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury.

Around 1:45 p.m., according to a release from Canaday, deputies were informed that a child in a Daniels house had accidentally overdosed on heroin, which has become a pandemic since the street cost of oxycodone and other opioids has risen.

Three deputies who were already in the area responded to the call and arrived within two minutes, stated Canaday. They gave the child Narcan, a brand of naloxone, which is life-saving medication that reverses opioid overdoses.

Since 2018, state law has required police and other first responders to carry naloxone, dependent on funding and supplies.

The closest ambulance was coming from the area of Coal City, so the deputies drove the baby to Beckley-ARH Hospital.

"The child appeared to be recovering well, when turned over to medical staff," Canaday stated in a press release.

Canaday and Sheriff's Detective Robert Robinson, who is the lead detective, were not immediately available for comment on Friday.