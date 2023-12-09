Two arrested after traffic stop in Auburn

Dec. 8—AUBURN — An Auburn man and a woman were arrested on drug and other charges Thursday after police made a traffic stop on Riverside Drive.

Police said 40-year-old Jovan Calhoun, the driver of the car that was stopped, is a habitual offender who was free on a half dozen bail contracts following a slew of earlier charges for drug and driving offenses.

After police allegedly found 13 grams of crack cocaine in the car during the stop, Calhoun was arrested on charges of aggravated drug trafficking, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions set after earlier release from jail.

Also arrested was 62-year-old Wendy Barry, a passenger in the car that was stopped. She was charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Police said they had been investigating Calhoun for suspected drug trafficking in Auburn. His criminal history in the Lewiston and Auburn area goes back to 2007 when he was arrested and charged with both drug trafficking and driving while intoxicated.

In 2021, Calhoun was arrested after his Lexus was stopped on Route 126 in Sabattus. As he was being booked at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, police said, jail officers found a baggie of crack and a container of marijuana concealed near Calhoun's genitals.

Calhoun was arrested on felony charges of possessing a scheduled drug and trafficking in prison contraband. By that time, he had already been charged with driving after having been declared a habitual offender and with violating bail conditions.

Following their arrests Thursday, both Calhoun and Barry were taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn where they remained on Friday.

