Two arrested for trafficking at Auglaize Co. Sheriff's Office

Mar. 23—WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Sheriff's Office arrested two for trafficking drugs when they were caught attempting to pass methamphetamines to an inmate of the Auglaize County Correctional Center, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Devon J. Henninger, 30, and Heather L. Bedford, 27, were taken to the center after sheriff's deputies, the Grand Lake Task Force and Wapakoneta Police stopped their car as it was coming into the Sheriff's Office to drop off the drugs to an inmate, who would have then attempted to bring the drugs to the correctional center. The inmate was on a court-ordered program that allowed them to leave the correctional center on a daily basis, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities detained everyone involved upon stopping the car.

The sheriff's office said that the investigation is ongoing and they expect further charges, but were not willing to comment more.