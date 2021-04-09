Two arrested for trafficking in over 200 grams of methamphetamine
Apr. 9—Stephens County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people they say are accused of trafficking in over 200 grams of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Kelley Jo Kuehne, 34, of Del City, Oklahoma, now face charges of trafficking in over 200 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy to traffic in over 200 grams of methamphetamine. William Andrew Shane Kiser, 32, of Oklahoma City, faces charges of trafficking in over 200 grams of methamphetamine after two or more felony convictions, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to traffic in over 200 grams of methamphetamine.
Deputy affidavits obtained from the Stephens County Courthouse show police found the drugs in the evening of Monday, April 5 after arranging a meet up via social media with Kuehne.
According to reports, lawmen used social media to contact Kuehne, where they discussed the weights and cost amount for methamphetamine. According to reports, the final agreed upon amount was a half-pound of methamphetamine, which is about 225 grams, for a total price of $4,400 and the exchange would take place at the Lawton-Duncan Y.
When the vehicle in question pulled into the parking lot, lawmen approached the car and arrested Kuehne and Kiser, who was the passenger.
Deputies, according to a report, had K9 Enzo conduct a sniff test, and the dog alerted positive to the presence of drugs. When police searched the vehicle, they found a Taurus 9mm handgun with a magazine full of hollow point shells but the gun was not chamber loaded. They also found a plastic sack with a paper sack inside containing a clear gallon size ziplock bag containing a clear crystal like substance under the passenger seat.
Both were transported to Stephens County Jail without incident and upon arrival both were interviewed.
Kiser, in an interview, told lawmen Kuehne arranged the drug buy and "admitted that he was fully aware of what was going on and knew it was a bad decision, but wanted to be supportive" of Kuehne. Kiser also told law officers they went to a woman's house in Oklahoma City where they got the methamphetamine and told police he knew there was a gun in the car but that Kuehne said she would take care of it if anything happened, reports show.
In an interview with lawmen, Kuehne admitted to driving to the house in Oklahoma City to pick up the drugs and to negotiating the price and said the gun in the vehicle was hers, reports show.
Kiser is in jail on a $300,000 bond and is due in court for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. May 26. Kuehne is in jail on a $200,000 bond and is due in court for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. May 26 as well.