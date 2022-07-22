Two arrested, two at large in Modesto carjacking with shots fired

The California Highway Patrol arrested two brothers suspected in a carjacking with shots fired in Modesto and continued to look for two accomplices.

The carjacking occurred in the early morning hours of May 10 on the Tuolumne Boulevard off ramp from southbound Highway 99, according to the CHP.

A vehicle occupied by four suspects pulled in front of the victim’s Toyota Camry to block him in, said CHP Sgt. Robert Montano. The men got out of the vehicle and ordered the victim out at gunpoint.

Montano said shots were fired during the incident but no one was injured. Some of the suspects then drove away in the victim’s car while the others got back into the original car they’d arrived in.

Through the course of the investigation, multiple search warrants were authored, and interviews were conducted by CHP detectives.

Last week, the CHP Central Division’s Warrant Service Team served a search warrant at a residence in Madera County.

Additional evidence was collected, which led detectives to identify the suspects as Santos Joaquin Pacheco, 42, and Cirilio Joaquin Pacheco, 36, both of Madera. They were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony carjacking, robbery and conspiracy.

Detectives continue to investigate the case and the two outstanding accomplices.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the carjacking is asked to call the Modesto Area CHP office at (209) 545-7440.