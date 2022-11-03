Two arrested, two officers injured after car chase in Southeast Memphis, police say

A car chase in Southeast Memphis ended Wednesday afternoon with gunfire, two people arrested, two injured officers and several crashed cars, the Memphis Police Department said.

It all started just after 5 p.m., when officers attempted to stop a black Infiniti car at a gas station on Millbranch Road, police said. The vehicle drove off when officers approached it, striking an MPD squad car and several other cars in the parking lot.

Police said that the driver of the Infiniti drove toward an officer, who landed on the hood of the vehicle. The officer then fired his weapon at the Infiniti, police said.

The people in the car were not hit in the gunfire, police said.

Police said that the chase continued to Tchulahoma Road and Morningview Drive, where the Infiniti crashed into three other vehicles. Two men jumped out of the vehicle but were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, police said.

The officer who landed on the hood of the Infiniti was taken to a local hospital in non-critical condition, while another officer was injured and treated on the scene after the foot chase, police said.

Two drivers whose cars were struck by the Infiniti were transported to a hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

Several cars were crashed after a police chase in Southeast Memphis on Nov. 2, 2022.





