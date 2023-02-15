Two arrested after Valentine’s Day shootout in Gulfport

Two convicted felons were arrested in Gulfport on Tuesday after they engaged in a shootout over two minors, according to the Gulfport Police Department.

Antonio Jerrod Coleman, 29, faces two felony aggravated assault charges. William Fairley Jr., 44, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Officers responded to the 11000 block of Vixen Loop in Gulfport at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in response to a possible drive-by shooting and finding shell casings at the scene, police say.

Police said Fairley went to Coleman’s home and fired multiple shots at him, striking his home, after two minors they knew were involved in a physical altercation. Coleman then fired multiple shots in Fairley’s direction, hitting his vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

Coleman and Fairely are held at the Harrison County jail on $500,000 and $300,000 bonds, respectively. Both were set by Judge Court Judge Nick Patano.

More charges are forthcoming, Gulfport police Sgt. Jason DuCré said.