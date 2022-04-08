Two arrested after vehicle hit by gunfire in Stuarts Draft

File

STUARTS DRAFT — After a vehicle was hit by gunfire Thursday afternoon, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office said two people were charged, according to a press release.

The incident took place on Stuarts Draft Highway at about 12:16 p.m., creating a large police presence on Stuarts Draft Highway near the Stuarts Draft schools. All the of the schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The shooting incident did not take place on school grounds.

The victim was not injured, the sheriff's office said.

Later on Thursday, police charged two suspects.

Joseph D. Martin, 39 of Waynesboro, is charged with maliciously shooting at a vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and attempted felonious assault.

Peggy J. Flanagan, 44, also of Waynesboro, is facing a charge of being an accessory to maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Both suspects are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

More: 'Last chance': Judge threatens to put Verona company Nexus into federal receivership

More: Educators in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County honored as Dawbarn Award winners

More: Why did Staunton schools fare worse than Waynesboro and Augusta County in local funding?

To subscribe, visit www.newsleader.com and click "subscribe" at top of page.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County Sheriff's Office arrests two suspects in Draft shooting