Two arrested and victim identified in Juneau County death investigation

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection with the death of a man found lying near a parking area Thursday.

At 8:41 a.m. Thursday, a caller reported finding a dead man on Juneau County M, at the Oakridge Trail parking area. Officials have identified the man as Floyd A. Burdick, 57, of Grand Marsh.

The investigation into Burdick's death is being treated as a homicide and two suspects have been identified. Both suspects are in custody, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The case remains under investigation. More information will be released when the criminal complaints are completed, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Two arrested, victim identified in Juneau County death investigation