Two arrested in Walton County for allegedly smuggling nine illegal immigrants into U.S.

MOSSY HEAD — Two people were arrested Monday after Florida Highway Patrol troopers reportedly found they were smuggling people into the country illegally during a traffic stop in Walton County.

A Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction about noon on Interstate 10 eastbound just east of Mossy Head, according to a report from the FHP.

Two men were were arrested during a Monday traffic stop by Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 10 in Walton County. The driver and a passenger are accused of smuggling others into the country illegally.

Another CIU trooper responded for back up. During the investigation, it was determined there were nine people inside the vehicle who were in the country illegally, including the driver and a man in the passenger’s seat, according to the FHP.

Further investigation reportedly revealed they were being taken to two major cities in Florida. The driver, later identified as Hugo Giovani Lopez-Gomez, 21, of Mexico, was being paid $500 per person to smuggle them into the country for work, the FHP reported.

During a roadside interview, the driver reportedly told troopers the man in the passenger’s seat, Gamaliel Alvarez-Hernandez, 22, of Mexico, was being paid to help him drive.

Lopez-Gomez and Alvarez-Hernandez were arrested and charged with seven counts of human smuggling.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Two Mexican men arrested in Walton County on human smuggling charges