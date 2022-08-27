Two arrested in Warrenville following five-month drug distribution investigation

Aug. 27—Following a five-month drug distribution investigation, two people were arrested Friday in Warrenville and large amounts of controlled substances were seized.

Russell Brice Kendrick and Kerrie Elaine Edgerly were taken into custody and transported to the Aiken County detention center, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.

Both suspects are facing multiple charges.

"These two individuals were found to be in possession of an extremely large quantity of drugs that only had only had one purpose," said Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt in a prepared statement.

He added that "the joint efforts of our law enforcement partnerships and the information shared by citizens" made the arrests of Kendrick and Edgerly possible.

A SWAT team and investigators from the Sheriff's Office, along with a U.S. Department of Homeland Security special agent, took the two suspects into custody after executing a search warrant at a home on Simonds Street.

The law enforcement officers also found a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in the residence.

The children were "turned over" to juvenile investigators and the S.C. Department of Social Services, the release stated.

In addition, the search resulted in the seizure of approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine, around 11 pounds of marijuana, approximately 2 pounds of fentanyl powder, around 450 controlled substance pills and approximately 2 grams of heroin.

Also seized were seven firearms and a 2012 Kia Optima.

A stolen 1997 Chevrolet Astro van and a stolen enclosed trailer were recovered.

Kendrick is charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana (second offense), distribution of fentanyl (first offense), distribution of heroin (first offense) and multiple counts of possession and distribution of controlled substances.

Among the other charges Kendrick is facing are the operation of a drug stash house, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of a exposing a child to methamphetamine and one count of child endangerment.

In addition, Kendrick is charged with receiving stolen goods worth more than $2,000 (enhanced) and receiving stolen goods worth less than $2,000 (enhanced).

Charges Edgerly is facing include trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana (first offense), distribution of fentanyl (second offense), distribution of heroin (second offense) and multiple counts of possession and distribution of controlled substances.

In addition, Edgerly is charged with operating a drug stash house, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of exposing a child to methamphetamine and two counts of child endangerment.

Edger also is facing charges for receiving stolen goods worth more than $2,000 and receiving stolen goods worth less than $2,000.