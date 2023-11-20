Two arrested in Waukesha after stealing a car using a shotgun and leading police on chase

Two male suspects were arrested in Waukesha after stealing an occupied vehicle using a shotgun, leading police on a chase and crashing into multiple police squad cars, authorities say.

The carjacking incident occurred Sunday evening in the 2000 block of South West Avenue in Waukesha, according to a news release from the Waukesha Police Department.

The pair “used a shotgun and physical force to steal the vehicle,” police said. Officers located the stolen vehicle within minutes and began to pursue it.

The 13-minute chase went through the City of Waukesha. It ended when the suspect vehicle hit three Waukesha police cars and one Waukesha Sheriff’s deputy squad.

The two male suspects were arrested at 8:14 p.m.

Waukesha officers are working with investigators from other agencies as police believe these individuals were involved in other crimes, the release said.

“We want to ensure that all crime victims have a voice,” the department said. “Furthermore, if there was anyone else that assisted these suspects, we will find you and arrest you.”

Waukesha police are recommending charges of OWI causing injury, recklessly endangering safety and armed robbery to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

Neither male lives in Waukesha, according to police, who did not provide the suspects' ages.

The investigation is still ongoing, and officials said they will release the identity of the suspects at a later date.

Contact Erik S. Hanley at erik.hanley@jrn.com. Like his Facebook page, The Redheadliner, and follow him on X @Redheadliner.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Two arrested after carjacking vehicle in Waukesha, police say