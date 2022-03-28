Two arrested in weekend homicide

Mar. 28—NEWBERRY — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place on Bess Street in Newberry on Saturday, March 26.

The Newberry Police Department arrested Kweisi Steven Nicks, 25, and Jemarious Tyquon Ruff, 29, both of Prosperity.

On Saturday, March 26, 2022, officers with the Newberry Police Department and Newberry County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call on Bess Street in the City of Newberry at 9:00 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound, per the press release sent from the NPD. The victim was transported by Newberry County EMS.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified Jordan Darrel McMorris, 35, of Columbia, as the decedent in the incident. An autopsy been scheduled for this week.

The Newberry Police Department is still asking anyone with information in this homicide to call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010.

"This community deserves better because we are better," Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman said. "The senseless shootings, killings have got to stop. The actions of a very few are not indicative of what Newberry is and what we stand for."

Goodman thanked the Newberry police investigators for working tirelessly around the clock since Saturday night to find the individual(s) responsible for this horrible act.

Goodman thanked the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, SLED and Newberry County Coroner's Office for their assistance and continued working relationship.

"I would like to personally thank the Newberry community for all of the tips that lead to these arrests," he said. "This is a great example of a village working together to make this city safer and hold those responsible accountable."