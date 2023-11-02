Two arrested after West Midlands gun incidents

Two men have been arrested after separate firearms incidents in Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

One was detained after reports of a man carrying a gun on Station Road in Stechford, Birmingham, at 00:30 GMT on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old was charged with having an offensive weapon and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

In Wolverhampton, a 26-year-old man was arrested after a search of a house in the Dunstall area, during which a gun and ammunition were recovered.

West Midlands Police said: "Firearms have no place on our streets and we will pursue a criminal conviction for anyone in possession of these lethal weapons."

Officers are currently running Operation Target in the region, tackling serious and organised crime.