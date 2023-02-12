Two arrested in Wheelersburg after shots hit houses

Feb. 12—26 guns, grenade launcher confiscated

WHEELERSBURG — Two people were arrested in the Lang Slocum Road area of Wheelersburg after a 911 call was made to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday about multiple shots being fired.

It got worse after another call came in to 911 about a shot hitting a house.

When deputies went to the residence where the gunfire was coming from, they said a juvenile and a man exited the trailer with guns and the deputies suspected the adults were doing methamphetamine.

In the end, the parents were arrested and 27 guns, including a grenade launcher were confiscated.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said the 911 dispatch center got the about multiple shots fired at approximately 10:38 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they were told were by a witness that neighbors had been shooting since around 10 p.m. While speaking with the witness, the deputies could hear multiple gunshots but could not see the residence due to the terrain.

Dispatch received another call from another subject stating that someone had just shot through their residence.

Deputies contacted a resident at the location of the second call and the resident advised that her sister and sister's husband had been shooting guns since approximately 10 p.m.

Deputies secured the outside perimeter of the suspect's residence and ordered the residents to exit the trailer.

From the front of the residence, a woman and her juvenile son exited and the juvenile was in possession of a firearm, deputies said. He was ordered to drop the gun and he immediately did so.

Both stated that someone was outside their trailer and had been shooting into their home.

A male subject exited the rear of the residence carrying a rifle.

When deputies ordered him to drop the rifle, he fell/dove from the doorway to the ground, losing control of the rifle.

He told deputies that someone was shooting at him and his family.

According to a press release, all three residents appeared excited and were heavily perspiring and deputies had information that the adults were using methamphetamine.

After getting a search warrant, deputies and detectives searched the residence and recovered 27 firearms, one of which was a 37mm grenade/projectile launcher, as well as four military style ammunition containers containing an assortment of ammunition.

It was learned that two homes had been shot into during the incident.

Shannon D. Bond, 45, of 1586 Lang Slocum Rd., Wheelersburg, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into a habitation and endangering children.

Trista N. Bond, 39, of 1586 Lang Slocum Rd., Wheelersburg, was arrested and charged with endangering children and improperly furnishing a firearm to a minor.

Both appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday.

Scioto County Children Services was notified and will be investigating as well.

Thoroughman said the investigation is continuing and additional evidence will be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date that could result in more charges being filed.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.