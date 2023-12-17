Two arrested in Willmar after police say home searches found loaded gun, drugs

Dec. 17—WILLMAR

— While assisting Kandiyohi County Community Corrections agents to complete house visits and searches at the homes of those on probation on Dec. 15, the

Willmar Police Department

ended up arresting two.

A 21-year-old Willmar man was arrested on numerous firearm charges after a loaded handgun, without a serial number, was found under the mattress of an infant's crib at a residence located on the 1400 block of 13th Avenue Northeast, a news release said. The child was in the home at the time.

Also seized during the search were ammunition, magazines and a stun gun.

In addition to the arrest, a child protection report was filed with Kandiyohi County Child Protection Services, the release said. The mother of the child took custody of the infant after being located.

A 20-year-old Willmar man was arrested at a residence on the 700 block of Fourth Street Southeast after agents and officers found a white, powdery substance, the release said. The substance field-tested positive for cocaine.

The two men are both in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail pending charges.

Assisting at the scenes were the Willmar Police Department, Kandiyohi County Community Corrections, CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

The release said the strong partnership between the corrections and law enforcement agencies around the area are working together to reduce violent crime, child endangerment and drug-related crimes.