Two arrested after woman found beaten with bat

Wichita Falls Police

Wichita Falls Police arrested two people after they reportedly hit, bit and kicked a woman.

Police were sent to a house on Monroe Street about midnight Saturday to check on an assault, according to an arrest report.

A woman was found hiding in an upstairs room. She said three suspects accused her of stealing. Two of the suspects hit her with a wooden bat, bit her and kicked her in the face.

The third person stopped the assault because they said it was an unfair fight.

The officers noticed the victim had a swollen area on her head, torn skin, and her scalp was bleeding. She also had a bite cut on her hand.

Police found the wooden weapon on a couch in the living room. Two people were arrested and charged with the assault.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

