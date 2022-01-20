Two arrests in Birmingham and Manchester over Texas synagogue hostage attack

Malik Faisal Akram, at a Dallas homeless shelter - LLC/OurCalling

Two men have been arrested in Birmingham and Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.

Akram, 44, originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead when the FBI entered the building in Texas on January 15 following a 10-hour stand-off.

Announcing the latest development, Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers from Counter-Terror Policing (CTP) North West continue to support US authorities with their investigation into the events in Texas.

"As a result of this ongoing investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Birmingham and Manchester.

"They remain in custody for questioning.

"CTP North West officers continue to liaise with and support colleagues from other forces.

"Communities defeat terrorism and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that.

"So, we would urge everyone to remain vigilant, and if you do see anything suspicious then please report it, in confidence, to police via the anti-terrorist hotline or gov.uk/ACT

"It won't ruin lives but it may well save them."

Two teenagers arrested in Manchester following the incident were released without charge on Tuesday.