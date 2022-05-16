Two arrests made in connection to April 29 New Bedford homicide, arraignment today

NEW BEDFORD — Two men have been arrested in connection with the April 29 homicide of 36-year-old Luis Miranda, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Jonathan Medina Perez, 41, was arrested early this morning at his home on Pleasant Street in Fall River. He is charged with murder and two counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Jonsthan Goncalves, 33, of New Bedford was arrested on Saturday at his family's home on Washington Street in New Bedford, and charged with accessory to murder-before the fact and accessory to murder-after the fact.

The arrests came as a result of an extensive investigation by prosecutors from District Attorney Quinn's office, state police detectives assigned to District Attorney Quinn's office and New Bedford Police detectives.

A 36-year-old New Bedford man was shot to death early Friday, April 29, 2022, in the area of 193 Weld St.

Both defendants will be arraigned this morning in New Bedford District Court. The arraignments will be handled by Assistant District Attorney Shawn Guilderson, who coordinated the investigation into the homicide.

Rape kits solving cold cases: A thousand Bristol County rape kits were never tested. Here's why the DA is changing that

At 1:01 a.m. on April 29, ShotSpotter alerted New Bedford Police to shots being fired in the area of 193 Weld St. When first responders arrived on scene, they located a male gunshot victim as the lone occupant of a Chrysler Sebring. The victim, later identified as Miranda, was determined deceased on scene by New Bedford paramedics.

Neighbors said they heard 10 shots.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Two arrests made in connection to April 29 New Bedford homicide