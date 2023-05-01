Two arrests made in connection with deadly shooting at Lawrence house party, DA says

Authorities announced on Monday they’ve arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a Lawrence house party over the weekend that killed one man and injured several others.

Saul Enrique Morales Espinosa, 22, of Lawrence, and Joshual Ramirez, 20, of Lawrence, were each charged with two felony counts of carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm. They both pled not guilty during remote arraignments held at Lawrence District Court. Both men remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds, with Espinosa in Boston and Ramirez in Lawrence.

The Essex DA’s Office says a call for a disturbance at 5 Royal Street on Sunday morning around 3 a.m. resulted in six victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All six were transported to Lawrence General Hospital but 18-year-old Desiderio Arias succumbed to his injuries.

Espinosa and another person were flown to Boston hospitals for additional treatment, according to officials. None of the other survivors’ conditions were made available.

Espinosa and Ramirez were both held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on May 9.

The shooting remains under investigation by Lawrence Police and the Essex DA’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

The shootings are not believed to be a random act of violence, authorities say.

