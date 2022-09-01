Two arrests made in connection to Fayette Mall shooting in Lexington

Two arrests have been made in connection to a shooting at Fayette Mall in late August.

Marquis Tompkins, 23, was arrested on Thursday and charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Dayron Parks, 22, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

Around 4:24 p.m. on Aug. 26, officers responded to the Fayette Mall parking lot for a shooting. According to a news release, officers located an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunshots and shell casings. No one was inside the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

The suspects fled the scene before the officers arrived. During the investigation, detectives identified two suspects and warrants were issued for their arrests.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.